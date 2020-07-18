HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn undertakes royal duties in Loei, northern Thailand

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn proceeded to the office building of the royally-initiated animal development center in Dan Sai district, Loei province. The Chaipattana Foundation funded the construction of the office building. It has four rooms to support the center’s operations.







The animal development center royal project was initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX) to conduct more research on winter crops and to set up a rice bank for villagers. In 1982, the Department of Livestock Development was directed to help the center in animal breeding, to help local farmers make a sustainable living.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn followed up on the work of the royally-initiated animal development center in Dan Sai district. The center was established in 2010, due to the absence of many animals in this remote area. The center serves as an agricultural learning center for local farmers, residents and schools.







The Chaipattana Foundation and the royally-initiated animal development center in Dan Sai district have jointly conducted research and advanced knowledge on livestock. They have expanded livestock production and shared their knowledge with local farmers, helping them raise animals with greater efficiency and at a lower cost. Both agencies have conducted breeding programs for chickens and pigs, presented by the People’s Republic of China, as well as Pradu-Hangdum Chiang Mai-Single Comb White Leghorn chickens.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn received the Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, and presented a certificate of agricultural excellence to the royally-initiated animal development center in Dan Sai district. The Princess then observed 40 Boer and Saanen goats at the center.

Last year, the animal development center royal project gave 1,050 chickens and egg-laying hens to 28 schools in Loei and Phitsanulok provinces. The project also presented 16,000 chickens and egg-laying hens to 490 farmers. The center welcomed 1,747 visitors and offered courses to 623 trainees last year. (NNT)











