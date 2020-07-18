Pattaya locals get cash, masks to fight Covid-19

Pattaya-area residents received cash stipends, face masks and hand sanitizer at an anti-coronavirus rally in Nongprue.

Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization President Wittaya Kunplome opened the July 16 event at the Nongprue Health Garden with Mayor Mai Chaiyanit and Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri.





Mai said Nongprue has left no stone unturned over the past four months to help survive the Covid-19 crisis and the economic fallout.

He noted that the subdistrict regularly sprayed disinfectants across the area’s 44 communities and has given out 100,000 sets of face masks and alcohol gel to registered residents and another 50,000 to unregistered locals.

Including cash handed out that day, Nongprue has given 1,000-baht stipends to 11,012 families, he said.