Thailand new economic team hopeful for quick domestic economy revival

The private sector would like the government’s new economic team to continue the previous team’s work and serve as a coordinator between government agencies and private firms, in an effort to revive the domestic economy quickly.







The President of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Supant Mongkolsuthree, said the change in the government’s team will not affect work to address economic problems. However, the new economic ministers must be able to coordinate with civil servants and private firms. They must be sincere and have expertise in their respective fields. They will have to work diligently to restore the economy quickly and achieve results within six months.

The FTI President said he would like the new economic team to hear suggestions from the private sector, so that both sides can drive the economy forward. He also would like the new team to follow up on the previous team’s economic restoration efforts.

The Chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, said she is not certain if this is the right time for the change. She said the new team must have a good understanding of the economy and their policies must move in the same direction to ensure continuity. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary for the government to provide aid to the private and social sectors. If the economy is quickly restored, it will prompt a rise in employment. (NNT)











