Hot temperatures and scattered thundershowers expected across regions of Thailand

The Meteorological Department has announced that throughout Thailand, there will be hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday. Meanwhile, in the upper parts of Thailand, some areas will experience intense heat with maximum temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius. In the northeastern, central lower, and eastern regions, there will be scattered thundershowers in some areas.







The low-pressure system due to the heat covering the upper parts of Thailand will result in generally hot weather and partly cloudy skies during midday. It will also cause intense heat in some areas. People are advised to take care of their health due to the extremely hot weather and avoid prolonged outdoor activities. Additionally, in the mentioned regions, there will be light to moderate thundershowers, and people are cautioned to be aware of the risks associated with such weather.

As for the winds, southerly and southeasterly winds will cover the eastern and northeastern regions, while easterly winds will cover the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region. In the southern region, there will be scattered thundershowers in some areas.







Regarding dust particles, in the northern, northeastern, and upper central regions, there will be a moderate to high accumulation of dust/smog due to the weak winds covering those areas.

Here’s the weather forecast for each region:

-Bangkok and its vicinity: Generally hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday. Minimum temperatures between 27-29 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 35-40 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds at speeds of 10-20 km/h.

-Northern region: Generally hot to very hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday. Minimum temperatures between 20-27 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 39-42 degrees Celsius. Westerly winds at speeds of 5-15 km/h.

-Northeastern region: Generally hot to very hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday. Some areas will experience light to moderate thundershowers. Minimum temperatures between 22-27 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 38-40 degrees Celsius. Westerly winds at speeds of 10-15 km/h.

-Central region: Generally hot to very hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday. Minimum temperatures between 24-27 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 38-42 degrees Celsius. Westerly winds at speeds of 10-20 km/h.







-Eastern region: Generally hot weather with partly cloudy skies during midday. Some areas will experience light to moderate thundershowers. Minimum temperatures between 26-28 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 34-40 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds at speeds of 10-30 km/h.

-Southern region (eastern coast): Hot weather during midday with scattered thundershowers covering about 20% of the area. Minimum temperatures between 23-26 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 34-38 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds at speeds of 10-30 km/h.

-Southern region (western coast): Hot weather during midday with scattered thundershowers covering about 20% of the area. Minimum temperatures between 24-28 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 34-38 degrees Celsius. Westerly winds at speeds of 15-30 km/h. Waves in the sea are expected to be around 1 meter high, increasing to more than 1 meter in areas with heavy thundershowers.































