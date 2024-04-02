Iconic Pattaya Palladium disco reduced to smouldering ruins

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the night of March 31, flames erupted at the abandoned Palladium nightclub located on Pattaya Second Road, casting a sombre glow over the city skyline. The fire consumed a significant portion of the structure, measuring approximately 30 meters by 20 meters, enveloping it in billowing smoke and darkness.







Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area and deploying water trucks to combat the blaze. Despite their efforts, it took over half an hour to bring the fire under control, necessitating continuous water spraying to prevent re-ignition.

Preliminary assessments revealed extensive damage, with more than half of the building destroyed by the flames. Somkiat Siprasom, a 60-year-old security guard, alerted authorities upon witnessing thick plumes of smoke and intense flames emanating from the structure, facilitating a prompt response to avert further catastrophe.

Capt. Boonsong Yingyong, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Pattaya City Police Station, conducted an initial examination of the scene, documenting evidence amidst the charred remnants. However, the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, prompting forensic experts to conduct a thorough investigation.

Pattaya mourns the loss of its iconic landmark as the abandoned Palladium nightclub once a pulsating hub of entertainment and revelry succumbs to a raging inferno and reduced to smouldering ruins.





































