Bangkok ‘Pink Line’ construction suspended after cement fall accident injuring 3-year-old child

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit ordered a seven-day suspension of the construction of the MRT Pink Line extension after liquid cement fell on a car’s rear windshield, injured a three-year-old child in the back seat.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 8.00 p.m. when liquid cement from the construction of the Pink Line in Muang Thong Thani fell onto a passing BMW sedan and injuring a 3-year-old child’s head. The injured child was rushed to hospital.







The Northern Bangkok Monorail Company has taken full responsibility for the damages to the car and will also follow up with the injured parties regarding further compensation.







The Transport Minister ordered an expedited investigation into the incident and instructed the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRT) to keep the record of the concessionaire. If a repeat incident occurs, the company may be blacklisted and prohibited from bidding attempts in the future.







The Pink Line Monorail runs between Nonthaburi province and Bangkok’s Min Buri district. The extension will connect the service with Impact Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani. (TNA)































