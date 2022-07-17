Holiday makers in Thailand urged to check for COVID symptoms after returning home

People returning home from the long holiday are advised to take precautions to ensure they did not contract COVID-19 during their trips.

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health, urged those visiting other provinces during the holiday to monitor their conditions after returning home. He also advised people to take rapid-antigen tests if they develop symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, muscle pain, headache and fever. Anyone who has spent more than four hours in crowded areas or on public transportation should also take an antigen test.







According to the director-general, free antigen test kits (ATKs) will be distributed via the Paotang app for pickup at local pharmacies, or people can use their ID cards to receive the free kits. Those who test positive but exhibit mild symptoms are advised to get medicine as outpatients from hospitals where they are registered for free treatment. Additionally, they should self-isolate for five days and closely monitor themselves for another five days. They are still allowed to leave the house during the self-monitoring period but must follow strict prevention protocols such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.





The director-general also urged employers to take precautions such as providing hand sanitizers at entrances, in front of lifts and inside restrooms. Employees should meanwhile evaluate themselves using the “Thai Save Thai” app and notify their employers if they are in a high-risk group, as well as adhere to Universal Prevention measures.(NNT)

































