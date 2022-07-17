Thailand reports over 5,000 dengue fever cases Jan – June

Authorities have voiced concern over seasonal dengue fever and are advising people to see a doctor if they notice any symptoms of the illness.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said Thailand is currently in the rainy season, providing an ideal environment for mosquitoes and increasing the risk of dengue fever cases nationwide. She cited data from the Department of Disease Control (DDC), which reported 5,196 dengue fever cases from January 1 to June 30, with six fatalities.







The government is urging the public to be vigilant and remove potential mosquito breeding grounds in their communities. People are also encouraged to closely monitor their personal and family health as the pandemic is still ongoing as well. Anyone with a high fever that does not go away after taking medication, along with headaches, stiffness and red rashes on their body, should stop taking aspirin-related drugs and ibuprofen and seek medical attention immediately.

For more information on dengue fever or other illnesses, the DDC hotline can be contacted by calling 1422.(NNT)

































