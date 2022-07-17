Pattaya-Naklua Market parking garage 80% complete

Construction of a parking garage at Naklua Market is 80% complete and should be done in September.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspected progress of the project July 15, halfway through a long holiday that required the city to open the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation parking lot for market overflow.







The 90-million-baht garage covers a bit more than one rai of land and its five floors will be able to accommodate up to 250 vehicles and 98 motorcycles. It’s also the first phase in the city’s Old Town Naklua development plan.

Poramet said the parking lot will have restrooms on each floor and a “smart parking” system to alert drivers if a floor is out of space.

Once the new lot is open, the current parking area will be converted to retail space.































