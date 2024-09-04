HM the King awards Medal of Bravery to fallen ranger in the south

NARATHIWAT, Thailand – His Majesty the King has posthumously awarded the Medal of Bravery to the son of Volunteer Ranger Anusak Amrod, who was killed in the line of duty in Thailand’s southern border provinces. The award ceremony took place on September 3 at the 46th Ranger Regiment Command in Narathiwat province. Representing the King, the Commander of the 46th Rangers Regiment, Col. Pasit Chanlekha, presented the medal to Kantawit Amrod, Anusak’s son. The volunteer ranger was killed during a confrontation with insurgents in June 2016.







Serving under the 46th Ranger Regiment, Anusak lost his life while carrying out his mission in the mountainous forests of Narathiwat. His bravery was recognized with the posthumous Medal of Bravery, which his son received on his behalf. The award officially took effect on June 6, 2024.

The ceremony featured a gun salute, and soldiers from the regiment offered roses to Kantawit as a gesture of encouragement for his family. Anusak’s widow also expressed her appreciation to the military leaders and the 46th Ranger Regiment for their continued support. (NNT)

































