‘Rabies is No Joke’ campaign offers free pet vaccinations and sterilization

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok has launched its 2024 World Rabies Day event, with registration now open for free pet vaccinations and sterilization. The registration period, which began on September 2, runs until September 16 or until all spots are filled. Pet owners can register for rabies vaccinations, combined vaccinations for infectious diseases, and sterilization services for dogs and cats.

Registration is available on the Pet Immunization Clinic, Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute Facebook page. Successful vaccination applicants will be announced on September 16, 2024, while those selected for sterilization will be contacted by phone. The services will be provided on September 28, during the World Rabies Day event at Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park.

Pet owners are encouraged to prepare their animals for the scheduled procedures. For further updates, information can also be accessed on TikTok under the handle ‘Rabies is No Joke’. (NNT)





































