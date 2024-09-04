Data signal possible series of natural disasters in Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand – Heavy rains and potential flash floods have placed Old Phuket Town, a popular tourist destination, among 49 high-risk areas for landslides and flooding in Thailand. The Department of Mineral Resources recently identified the province’s vulnerability using mathematical models and geographical data, prompting Phuket’s governor, Sophon Suwannarat, to order all relevant agencies to brace for possible natural disasters, including flash floods, runoff, and landslides.

This warning follows severe landslides on August 23, which claimed 13 lives and injured 19 others, caused by deforestation linked to construction on Nak Koet hill. Officials attribute these landslides to clearing trees to make way for the Big Buddha statue.







Meanwhile, other regions of Thailand are also preparing for rising water levels. Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province has increased its water drainage in anticipation of heavy downpours expected from Tropical Storm Yagi. Eleven provinces along the Chao Phraya River, including Bangkok, are also expected to see water levels rise by up to 40 centimeters.

The Royal Irrigation Department has advised provinces in Central Thailand to prepare for additional rainfall, as the storm may indirectly affect the country by raising water levels in major rivers. (NNT)

































