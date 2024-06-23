High waves in thunderstorm areas for the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand

The Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain in many parts of Thailand, especially in the Northeast, East, and West Coast of the South. Be on the lookout for sudden floods and flash floods.

The Meteorological Department reveals that the rather strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with the monsoon trough passing through the North and Northeast regions into the low-pressure area over the central South China Sea, will result in heavy rain in many areas of Thailand.







There will be very heavy rain in some places in the Northeast, East, and West Coast of the South. People in these areas should be cautious of the dangers of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause sudden floods and flash floods, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas. Also, exercise extra caution when traveling through thunderstorm-prone areas.

For the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, waves are rather strong, with waves in the Andaman Sea reaching heights of 2-3 meters and more than 3 meters in thunderstorm-prone areas. In the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are about 2 meters high and over 2 meters in thunderstorm-prone areas. Mariners should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone areas. Small boats in the Andaman Sea should stay ashore.















































