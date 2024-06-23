Thai and Chinese law enforcement agencies boost anti-trafficking efforts

Thai and Chinese law enforcement agencies are stepping up their collaboration to address the increasing challenges of human trafficking and call center scams that plague both countries. The enhanced cooperation was highlighted during a visit made by Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) Chief Pol Maj Gen Sarut Kwaengsopha to Kunming in China’s Yunnan province.







During his visit, Pol Maj Gen Sarut observed the operations of the local immigration police and discussed ongoing collaborative efforts. He noted efficiencies gained through technology, which has reduced the workload by approximately 80%. The discussions also extended to the Thai consulate in Kunming, where efforts are being monitored regarding the activities of scam operations and the tracking of human trafficking suspects who have escaped from Thailand to China.







The two sides also tabled plans to tackle associated issues such as prostitution and child labor.Pol Maj Gen Sarut later met with officials from the Lancang-Mekong Integrated Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center (LMLECC) to discuss regional cooperation among China, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Thailand in combating transnational crimes along the Mekong River.The LMLECC has created an extensive online database to monitor and combat human trafficking, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling, enhancing border security through modern technologies and joint patrols. (NNT)



































