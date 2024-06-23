‘Thai mango sticky rice’ ranked second among world’s best dishes with mango by TasteAtlas

TasteAtlas, a leading website best known for its culinary rankings, recipes, and reviews of food from around the world, recently ranked the 26 Best Dishes with Mango. Khao niaow mamuang (Thai mango sticky rice), a popular dessert featuring sweet mango slices with coconut sticky rice, secured an impressive second place, following the Indian dessert Aamras.

Another notable Thai dish, mamuang nam pla wan (mango with Thai sweet fish sauce), came in 10th. This dish features sweet and sour Thai mangoes paired with a sweet, salty, and sticky fish sauce – a popular combination, especially in summer.







Here are other popular Thai mango dishes that made the list:

11th: Som tam mamuang (spicy green mango salad) – A classic salad with a unique and delicious blend of sweet, sour, spicy, and salty flavors;

16th: Nam pla wan (sweet fish sauce) – A versatile dipping sauce made with fish sauce, palm sugar, shallots, chilies, shrimp paste, and dried shrimp, perfect for pairing with fruits;

23rd: Mamuang dong (pickled mango) – A tangy and refreshing pickle made by fermenting mangoes until soft and flavorful, ideal as a snack or side dish. (PRD)





































