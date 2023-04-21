Helicopters used to fight forest fires in Nakhon Nayok

Firefighters are battling forest fires that reignited on Khao Tabaek in Nakhon Nayok, one kilometer away from the Khao Yai National Park.

The fire erupted on the left side of the shooting range of the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy near the site of the wildfire, which occurred on March 29.







Firefighters are making firebreak to prevent the blaze from spreading to the world heritage site in Khao Yai.

The Royal Thai Army dispatched a helicopter to survey the area and to assess the situation. Meanwhile, 25 firefighters and 15 soldiers are entering the area on foot for the fire-fighting operation. (TNA)















