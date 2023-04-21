Thai PM pleased to see many volunteers applying to serve in military this year

The government has affirmed that this year’s conscription process has gone well, with many volunteers applying to serve in the military.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said several districts reported an overwhelming number of volunteers applying to serve in the armed forces. He said he was pleased that many people are starting to understand and become interested in serving the nation through the military.







The premier explained that there are several exceptions to the selection process for military service. Students studying military courses have been afforded academic flexibility, while adjustments have been made to military standards. The military service requirements are clear and some soldiers are selected by lottery.

During the first three months of training, soldiers focus on adjusting their mindset, discipline, and handling of weapons. After the initial training period, soldiers undergo continuous training that involves teamwork and coordination among various units. Training includes 16 different tasks, and soldiers must be disciplined and able to take on leadership roles.







Additionally, there is a vocational training program for soldiers before they are released from service. The program is available for those who wish to achieve the rank of sergeant, and there has been a noticeable increase in the number of interested applicants.

Gen Prayut emphasized the importance of discipline and leadership, both in the military and in society as a whole. He said he believed that without discipline, chaos will ensue and society will suffer. Finally, he affirmed that having a strong military is essential for any country’s defense and security. (NNT)















