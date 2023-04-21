Heat index rises to 54°C in Bangkok, Chonburi and Phuket; health risk warned

The heat index will soar to 54°C in three areas, Bangkok’s Bangna, Chon Buri and Phuket, said Chomparee Chompurat, the Director-General of the Meteorological Department.

It could be the peak of heat index this summer. Hot temperatures combined with relative humidity could pose a health risk to people staying outside in hot weather.

The department warns people who spend time in temperatures between 41 °C – 54 °C, classified as dangerous and very dangerous levels are at risk of developing muscle cramp and heat stroke.

During April 21-23, hot to very hot weather is forecast in the North, the Northeast, the East and the Central Region including Bangkok and surrounding provinces.







Thunderstorm could occur in some areas with humidity brought by southerly and southeasterly winds.

Weather fluctuations are forecast from April 24 to 27. Summer storm will start in the Northeast before it will affect other regions. (TNA)



















