Heavy rainfall expected in eastern regions and Bangkok; maximum temps 34-37 degrees Celsius

The Meteorological Department reveals that Bangkok and its metropolitan areas will have thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, with heavy rainfall expected in some parts of the eastern and western southern regions. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of accumulated rainfall.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that the southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, a low-pressure area is covering the upper coast of Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. These conditions will result in thunderstorms occurring in some parts of Thailand, with heavy rainfall expected in the eastern and western southern regions. Residents in these areas should be cautious of heavy and accumulated rainfall.







In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach heights of 1-2 meters, and more than 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its metropolitan areas will experience thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, with minimum temperatures ranging from 26-28 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures ranging from 34-37 degrees Celsius.









































