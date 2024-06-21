Pattaya Youth Centre renovation project stalled amid conceptual uncertainty

PATTAYA, Thailand – The delayed progress of the Pattaya Youth Centre renovation project has both Visan Petchtrakul, Chairman of the Pattaya Sports and Recreation Committee, and Kritsana Boonsawat, Deputy Mayor, concerned. Located in Soi Thepprasit 9, the centre is slated for a significant transformation into a multifunctional space under the theme “Music, Sports, Art, and Performance.”

Although the design phase is expected to be finalized within a week, the project has encountered delays due to difficulties in finalizing a clear concept for the renovation. In response, the city committee is devising strategies to overcome these challenges and expedite the project’s progress.







A key component of this strategy involves a planned discussion with the Mayor of Pattaya to seek support and direction. This discussion aims to address the conceptual ambiguities and gain the necessary backing to move the project forward efficiently.

Additionally, the committee is grappling with another major decision regarding the old gymnasium building at the sports centre. They are deliberating whether to demolish the aging structure or renovate it. To resolve this issue, a subcommittee will be appointed to thoroughly evaluate both options and provide informed recommendations.

The overarching goal is to complete the renovation of the Pattaya Youth Centre within the current administration’s term. The committee is committed to ensuring that the upgraded facility will serve the community effectively, offering a vibrant space for various activities.





































