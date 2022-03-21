Heavy rain warning issued across Thailand Mar 21-22

The Meteorological Department issued a warning on tropical depression over the Bay of Bengal, which would cause very heavy rain in the western coast of the southern region on March 21 and 22.

The department said at 4 a.m. today, the tropical depression over the middle part of the Bay of Bengal is moving slightly north-northwest with the maximum sustained winds about 55 km/hr.



It is expected to make landfall over Myanmar by tomorrow (March 22). While the strong southerly and the southeasterly winds prevail across the North, the Central the East and the South.

More rains and isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in the North, the Central, the East and the South regions. People in the area should beware of the severe condition.







The strengthening wind and waves 2-3 meters high are likely in the upper Andaman Sea and 1-2 meters high in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

All ships should proceed with caution and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should keep ashore until March 22. (TNA)



































