PM directs emergency responses to fire at chemical waste facility in Rayong

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, on Saturday (April 27), directed emergency responses to a fire at the Win Progress Co., Ltd. chemical waste facility in Rayong province, which started earlier last week. The origin of the fire remains unknown, as forensic investigators are waiting for a safe opportunity to assess the site.







In light of the serious safety concerns posed by the incident, Srettha has mandated a comprehensive investigation into the fire’s origins. Minister of Public Health Dr Cholnan Srikaew reported that 78 residents from the surrounding areas had been evacuated so far. 39 people, including four bedridden individuals with respiratory issues not related to the fire, are currently housed in nearby shelters.

Since 2013, Win Progress has faced continuous regulatory challenges, culminating in a 2021 court order for the disposal of hazardous substances that remained unfulfilled. The Department of Industrial Works has assumed responsibility for chemical waste disposal to ensure compliance and safety.







The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is closely monitoring the situation, focusing on maintaining public health and safety through air quality checks and rapid disposal of chemical waste. Plans are also underway to implement nationwide preventive measures and conduct extensive factory inspections to prevent similar incidents in the future. (NNT)













































