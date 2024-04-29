Pattaya transitions from high tourist season to hot summer weather

EDITORIAL

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the high season in Pattaya nears its end, tourists are greeted with scorching temperatures and a relatively subdued atmosphere along the city’s famed beaches. On April 28, amidst soaring temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius, our reporters ventured to Jomtien Beach to assess the current state of tourism in the area.







Jomtien Beach, traditionally a hotspot for tourists, especially during peak seasons and festivals, presented a scene that contrasted with its usual bustling energy. Despite the late stage of the high season, there was still a notable presence of visitors seeking refuge under beach umbrellas, indulging in seaside dining, swimming, and various recreational activities.

Interviews with local beach umbrella operators provided insights into the situation, revealing that while tourist numbers had tapered off, there remained a steady stream of visitors. Many of these tourists were locals, drawn to the beach to escape the oppressive heat gripping the region. Business owners expressed cautious optimism about their earnings, noting that while the crowds may not be as dense as during peak times, they anticipated a sufficient flow of tourists to sustain their operations.





With upcoming religious holidays and long weekends on the horizon, including Labour Day on May 1, business owners emphasized the need to monitor the situation closely. As Pattaya bids farewell to the high season, the city looks ahead to the challenges and opportunities presented by the transition into the warmer months, where locals and tourists alike seek respite from the relentless heat along its picturesque shores.





































