No Deltacron patients detected in Thailand

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the discovery of the Deltacron coronavirus hybrid variant in several countries, including the United Kingdom, France and Brazil. No Deltacron patients have so far been detected in Thailand by an ongoing viral genome sequencing effort.



Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC), elaborated on precautions being taken against the Deltacron hybrid variant, saying outbreaks have been detected in Europe since January.







The director-general said Thailand currently monitors against new variants using the whole-genome sequencing approach. He noted, however, that the chances of Omicron and Delta coronavirus variants in Thailand mutating into Deltacron are still very slim. Nevertheless, the Department of Medical Sciences will continue to sequence the genomes of viral samples as a precaution.



Dr Supakit also said monitoring against the spread of the BA.2.2 sublineage of the Omicron variant is currently ongoing. Only four patients in Thailand have been found with the sublineage so far, all of whom have since recovered. (NNT)































