Thailand warns seasonal dengue outbreak, diarrhea and heatstroke

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is warning that this year’s seasonal dengue outbreak could be more severe than usual, following three early deaths in 2022 – already half the total for all of 2021.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the DDC, said that as summer approaches, cases of dengue fever, as well as other diseases such as diarrhea and heatstroke, increase dramatically.



According to Dr Opas, only six people died from dengue last year, but three dengue fatalities have already been reported in the first three months of 2022. All three deaths involved patients who were either recovering from or actively being treated for COVID-19.







The DDC director-general said those who develop a high fever and other flu-like symptoms caused by the mosquito-borne disease are advised to avoid non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in favor of paracetamol, as the medicine has been identified as a factor in the severity of the illness.



Dr Opas added that while the majority of dengue patients are children and adolescents, the majority of dengue-related deaths involve the elderly, patients with chronic diseases, and people struggling with obesity.

Health officials also urged the public to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, such as containers with standing water. This serves to reduce the number of mosquitos in their living areas and therefore lower the risk of diseases transmitted through mosquito bites. (NNT)

































