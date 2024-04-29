Extreme heat blamed for car crash in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A black Toyota sedan collided with an electricity pole on Huay Yai Muk Road in East Pattaya on April 28, disrupting electric and water supplies in the area. The driver was safely rescued from the wreckage.







Passers-by swiftly responded to the scene to assist the injured driver, later identified as Panya Sri-in, aged 33, Panya sustained injuries, particularly to the lower jaw, appeared disoriented when questioned about the incident. Local residents played a vital role in safely extricating him from the vehicle before authorities arrived.

Panya said that he was en route to pick up his girlfriend near their residence amid scorching heat. However, upon reaching the accident site, he suddenly felt dizzy and lost consciousness, resulting in the collision. The accident caused damage to the water supply system and led to power lines being knocked down. Subsequently, officials had to cut off water and electricity services to repair the damage.







Police believe that heat-related dizziness, exacerbated by extreme weather conditions, contributed to the driver losing control of the vehicle and colliding with the utility pole.



































