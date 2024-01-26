Heavy rain triggers floods in southern Thailand

Incessant heavy rainfall in the southern region has caused widespread flooding in several provinces.

The flooding crisis in the southern provinces, especially in Pattalung, has escalated over the third consecutive day of heavy rainfall. Rapid overflow of forest runoff has inundated Kong Ra and Sri Nakharin districts.

Strong water currents have caused a bridge connecting two villages to collapse, leaving residents cut off from the outside world. Authorities have swiftly mobilized rescue efforts to assist affected residents.







Similar incidents are reported in Sukhirin district, Narathiwat province, where the Saiburi River has overflowed, flooding homes and leaving several roads impassable. A school has been submerged and hit by a landslide. Rescue teams are working to evacuate residents to safer locations.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the southern region, indicating that heavy rainfall is expected to persist until January 27. (TNA)































