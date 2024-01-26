TAT unveils new ‘Monopoly – Bangkok Edition’ in Thailand series

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce that Bangkok will be the third destination in Thailand to get its very own official Monopoly board game, the Monopoly: Bangkok Edition, following the success of the Phuket and Chiang Mai editions.

Mrs. Duangjai Kanteeranon, Deputy Executive Director of Europe Region, said “We are so excited to announce the launch of the Monopoly: Bangkok Edition in collaboration with Winning Moves. The development of the Bangkok edition marks a significant milestone in our partnership.







“The third Thailand inspired game in the collection, we still firmly believe that creating these destination focused editions provides a unique and fun platform to showcase Thailand’s diverse attractions, and we encourage our stakeholders to get involved to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Bangkok is set to join the ranks of other global cities such as Dublin, Dubai and Sydney as the next destination to “Pass GO” on an official Monopoly game in 2024.









The Monopoly: Bangkok Edition will replace the traditional streets with the city’s cultural sites, historical landmarks, cherished businesses, and attractions. Each of the Chance and Community Chest cards will share the unique stories of Bangkok with players too.

Mr. Jake Houghton, Territory Head of Asia at Winning Moves, said “The game will be a celebration of Bangkok, of the street food, the culture, the landmarks and the stories. We want to hear what your favourite places are in Bangkok. Where do you visit locally? Where are the places you would take family and friends that are visiting Bangkok? We want to hear what is important in this community, no matter how big or small.







“We’re so excited to be putting together this special edition MONOPOLY board game for Bangkok and cannot wait to see what the public thinks we should look into to feature in this game!”

Additionally, Winning Moves UK will be releasing a Bangkok edition of the world-famous card game, Top Trumps, showcasing a selection of Bangkok’s top destinations and visitor attractions.









Game creators are now seeking suggestions from the public on what should be featured in this exciting new edition. The public can comment their suggestions to the official MONOPOLY: Bangkok Edition Facebook page or write these to the team at [email protected] for consideration by 25 February 2024.

Any local businesses that wish to be considered for the game can also write in to [email protected] and address this to Jennifer Lau.







Mr. Monopoly was snapped jetting into Bangkok to officially announce the upcoming game at King Power Mahanakhon yesterday (25 January 2024).

As a must-visit attraction in Bangkok, King Power Mahanakhon is delighted to be a part of this sensational new game.

Ms. Aroonroong Srivaddhanaprabha, Assistant Chief Investment Officer of King Power Corporation said “We are honoured to host the announcement of this exclusive edition of MONOPOLY: Bangkok edition. Serving as an iconic destination that attracts visitors globally on a daily basis, we are happy to highlight the exceptional experiences that Bangkok and King Power Mahanakhon has to offer, such as an exhilarating stroll on our glass floor at an awe-inspiring height of 314 meters above the city.”

The Monopoly: Bangkok Edition and Bangkok Top Trumps is expected to hit shelves in Bangkok towards the end of the year and will be widely available online.







The first in the Thailand series, the Monopoly: Phuket Edition board game was released in 2022, followed by the Monopoly: Chiang Mai Edition and Chiang Mai Top Trumps in 2023. Both are widely available online.

More information on the Monopoly: Bangkok Edition board game can be found on the Facebook page Bangkok Monopoly. (TAT)





























