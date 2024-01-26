German President praises Thailand’s democratic progress

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has commended Thailand for its democratic achievements, particularly highlighting the recent Court’s decision in favor of opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat, allowing him to continue serving as a lawmaker.

Steinmeier remarked that this period is a significant time for Thailand, which is becoming more free and democratic, as evidenced by its elections. This reflects Thailand’s stable foundation in democratic practices.







President Steinmeier also expressed that Germany is committed to advancing cooperation between the two countries in areas such as trade, investment, and tourism. He cited that in 2023, the value of investments reached 14 billion euros, with over 600 German companies investing in Thailand, creating jobs and boosting the economy.

Regarding tourism, he noted that each year, more than 200,000 German tourists visit Thailand, and he hopes for increased collaboration and joint efforts in this sector.







Additionally, he anticipates Thailand’s cooperation in transitioning to clean energy and desire to see strengthened facilitation of investment between the two countries. This is particularly relevant in supporting the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union and Thailand, with the aspiration to see this agreement materialize soon.

President Steinmeier stated that Germany is ready to expand cooperation, emphasizing policies to reduce dependence on a single side and expand trade and investment in Southeast Asia, recognizing Thailand’s strategic geographical position in trade. (NNT)































