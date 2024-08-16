Heavy rain expected in Northern, Northeastern, and Eastern Regions

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for residents in Northern, Northeastern, and Eastern Thailand, where heavy rainfall is expected in some areas. Citizens in these regions are advised to be cautious of potential dangers from heavy rain and possible flash floods or landslides, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas. This weather is due to a moderate monsoon trough passing over northern Thailand and upper Laos, extending to a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. Additionally, a moderate southwest monsoon is prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.







In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach heights of about 1 meter, with 1-2 meter waves in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorm activity.

Meanwhile, Typhoon “Ampil” is centered southeast of Japan. Travelers to that region are urged to check the weather conditions before departure.

For Bangkok and its surrounding areas, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range between 26-28°C for the lows and 34-37°C for the highs.















































