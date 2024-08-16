Bangkok expresses regret over electric shock incident injuring student, urges report of vandalism via traffy fondue

Bangkok authorities have expressed their deep regret following an incident in which an 11-year-old student was injured by an electric shock near a bus stop on Sukhumvit Road 71 in Wattana district on the evening of August 15. Bangkok Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon, Bangkok Spokesperson Ekvaranyu Amrapal, and Traffic and Transport Department (TDO) Deputy Director Sittiporn Somkitsup, along with related agencies, visited the scene to investigate the cause of the accident.







Deputy Governor Wisanu stated that the incident was caused by a sharp metal edge on an exposed electrical box cover, which had been left open due to theft. While investigating, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority found no sign of electrical leakage. The sharp metal edge, which had caused the injury, has been covered with plastic insulation as a temporary safety measure.

The TDO is conducting a thorough inspection of all 1,400 electrical boxes at bus stops across Bangkok, a process expected to take two weeks. Preventive measures will be implemented to avoid any recurrence of such incidents. Citizens are encouraged to help monitor public property and report any vandalism or safety concerns via the Traffy Fondue platform or directly to the responsible agencies.







The Bangkok Spokesperson added that initial reports indicate the student’s hand injury occurred after contact with the sharp edge of the box cover when she reflexively pulled away, thinking she had been shocked. However, the electrical inspection revealed no actual leakage, and safety devices, such as underground cables and RCD (Residual Current Devices), were functioning properly. The shock may have been caused by static electricity.

Bangkok authorities assured that the injured student would receive full medical care and support. The student’s family has been visited by the Deputy Governor, who confirmed that the city would cover all medical expenses. Additionally, the student can receive medical treatment at any Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) hospital.



















































