International media predicts tough road ahead for Thailand’s new PM

International media reports have highlighted the challenges facing Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand’s youngest-ever prime minister, after being elected by parliament on August 16. The 37-year-old daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was voted in with 319 votes in favor, 145 against, and 27 abstentions, making her the 31st and second female prime minister of Thailand. She is also the third member of the Shinawatra family to hold this position.







According to Reuters, despite Paetongtarn’s relatively easy victory in the vote, her lack of political experience means she faces a ‘baptism of fire’ as she takes over from former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who was ousted by the Constitutional Court just two days earlier. Paetongtarn’s entry into politics carries the weight of the Shinawatra legacy, especially after Thaksin-affiliated political parties lost the general election for the first time in 20 years last year, forcing them to make deals with military-backed rivals.







Paetongtarn has never held any governmental position before and is expected to face numerous challenges, including reviving Thailand’s struggling economy and addressing the declining popularity of her Pheu Thai Party. Additionally, she will need to push forward the party’s flagship policy of distributing 10,000-baht digital wallets, a program requiring a massive budget of 500 billion baht.

Reuters also pointed out that Thaksin’s decision to elevate his daughter to the premiership at this time has surprised many analysts, as it was widely believed that he would prefer to keep her out of the direct political fray that has led to his and his sister Yingluck’s political downfalls.

AFP noted that Paetongtarn previously managed hotels in the Shinawatra family’s business empire before entering politics in late 2022. She played an active role in Pheu Thai’s election campaigns last year. Moving forward, the key question remains how much influence Thaksin will exert over his daughter’s administration.









Meanwhile, the BBC commented that Paetongtarn’s rise to power injects new energy into Thailand’s leadership. However, she faces significant hurdles, including turning around the sluggish economy and navigating risks that could lead to a military coup or judicial intervention, which have previously ended Shinawatra-led governments.



































