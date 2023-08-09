Heavy rain causes road collapse, landslides in Nan; tourists stranded

Continuous rainfall in several provinces across the Northern region has led to road closures and landslides, leaving tourists stranded in Nan.

In Nan province, the rain persisted throughout the day, particularly affecting the districts of Pua and Bo Kluea. Rainfall accumulation at Ban Pha Wiang station in Pua district reached 123.5 mm, while Ban Korkwong station in Bo Kluea district reported 100.5 mm. This excessive rainwater has caused mountain runoff, leading to severe erosion, road collapses at 7 points, and landslides covering the road surface, rendering some sections impassable.







The affected area includes the route to the tourist destination in Sapan. Authorities are working to install a Bailey bridge, estimated to take 1-2 days for completion before it can be used for traffic. Residents and tourists are advised to avoid the route between Bo Kluea and Sapan and to take precaution while traveling through this area.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Nan province conducted an on-site inspection in Bo Kluea district to oversee the recovery efforts and the reopening of roads for traffic.







Some stranded tourists are unable to leave due to road closures. Accommodations have been arranged at Ban Bo Luang School, offering temporary shelter until the completion of the Bailey bridge construction. Fourteen households residing in disaster-prone areas have been relocated to the school for safety. (TNA)

















