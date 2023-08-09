New Cambodian PM committed to defending national independence and protecting the throne

H.E. Dr. Hun Manet, newly appointed Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has been committed to serving the nation, defending the national independence, and protecting the throne and the constitutional monarchy in Cambodia.

H.E. Dr. Hun Manet reaffirmed his commitment in a letter to His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, after his official appointment as the new Prime Minister of Cambodia.







“With the trust of Your Majesty and that of my dearest compatriots, I, together with all the dignitaries in the Royal Government of the 7th Legislature of the National Assembly, are committed to fulfilling this noble national mission with heroism, honesty and high responsibility to serve the motherland and the people of Cambodia, in particular to continue defending the national independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, absolutely protecting the throne and the constitutional monarchy in Cambodia, ensuring peace and social stability, promoting the country development and improving the people’s living standards, as well as enhancing the national prestige on the international stage,” he wrote.







H.E. Dr. Hun Manet underlined that this is the highest honour in his life to receive a wonderful opportunity to serve the motherland and the people of Cambodia in this noble position.

This morning, His Majesty the King signed a royal decree appointing H.E. Dr. Hun Manet as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia for the 7th Legislature of National Assembly.

The newly appointed Prime Minister is responsible for preparing the composition of the Royal Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia for a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, the royal decree stated.

















