Protesters summoned to acknowledge charges following activities at the Ministry of Culture

The police have issued summons for 18 political activists to acknowledge charges within seven days following their Sunday’s activities at the Ministry of Culture, demanding the ministry to strip senator Naowarat Pongpaiboon of his national artist title.

Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1 said investigators at the Huay Kwang police station issued summons for the 18 protesters including leaders Ms. Netiporn “Bung”, Ms.Tantawan “Tawan” and Ms.Thanalop “Yok”.







The group protested against the Senate after the leader of the election –winning party was blocked from taking power by a parliamentary vote that comprises military-appointed senators.

The charges include five counts: jointly engaging in intrusion, collectively causing property damage, breaching a ban on lighting flares or similar objects into the air without authorization from the district chief, violating the Public Assembly Act by convening a public gathering without notifying authorities, and violating the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act which forbids anyone from defacing, scratching, painting, or marking messages, images on roads or parts of buildings adjacent to roads or in public areas.







The police’s action came after the Thuluwang activists carried out activities near the Ministry of Culture on Sunday. The group sprayed paint on pedestrian walkways, roads, blue cloth on the fence and splashed paint on the Ministry’s signs, burned cloth near the wall, ignited smoke flares on the road and intruded into the ministry’s premises.

Following the incident, representatives from the Ministry of Culture, the Huai Khwang district office, and the Deputy Commander of the Huai Khwang Police Station filed complaints to the police to take legal action against offenders. (TNA)

















