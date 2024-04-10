Thailand mobilizes forces to tackle air pollution crisis

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment along with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and related officials have met on tackling the severe issue of air pollution.

Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Captain Thamanat Prompow, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, shared the outcomes of the committee on sustainable air pollution management’s recent meeting.







Pol. Gen. Patcharawat disclosed that the Prime Minister has mandated stringent enforcement of laws against illegal burning. He also instructed northern provincial governors to provide direct updates on their efforts. The nine strategies the government has recently implemented are making progress and are well-coordinated, showcasing the ministry’s proactive approach rather than a reactionary stance.

Meanwhile, Captain Thamanat announced the operational center in Chiang Mai is equipped and ready, supported by multiple agencies. These units include the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Air Force, the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. These organizations are reportedly prepared to deploy all military resources to Chiang Mai when needed.







On the issue of transboundary haze, Captain Thamanat noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in talks with neighboring countries to minimize and stop burning practices. Additionally, the army is facilitating discussions through the general border committee.

He assured that these efforts would not disrupt the Songkran festival, emphasizing the commitment to combat pollution. Senior officials from various ministries will soon augment the operations in Chiang Mai. (NNT)































