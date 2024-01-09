Reckless motorcyclists turn pedestrian crossings into danger zones

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rom Pho Market on Jomtien 2nd Road is currently contending with a worrisome surge in reckless motorcycle behavior. Residents find themselves in a constant state of fear due to riders boldly infiltrating pedestrian crossings, unveiling a hazardous routine that characterizes the bustling area’s chaotic atmosphere.

Motorcycles consistently flout traffic regulations, navigating through pedestrian crossings with audacious disregard. The situation is exacerbated by the proximity of a convenient turning point for motorcycles near the crossing, enabling riders to exploit their closeness with blatant disregard for pedestrians.







This persistent threat has heightened concerns among residents along Jomtien 2nd Road, escalating worries about potential accidents. The safety of those traversing Rom Pho Market, extending to Thepprasit Road, now hangs in the balance, intensifying calls for authorities to promptly address the situation.

Exhausted by this daily ordeal, local residents question the efficacy of existing traffic measures, urging immediate action to mitigate the escalating danger. The pedestrian crossing, initially designed for the safety of foot traffic, has morphed into a perilous zone as motorcycles blur the lines between vehicular and pedestrian spaces. Urgent intervention is imperative to restore order and ensure the safety of all individuals in this bustling section of Pattaya.





























