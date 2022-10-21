Handouts given to flood victims in Ubon Ratchathani, Northeast Thailand

Assistance is being given to livestock raisers as well as the general public who were affected by floods in Ubon Ratchathani. The deputy agriculture minister is also seeking the implementation of a post-flood loans program for farmers in the province.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Prapat Pothasuthon visited Ubon Ratchathani to follow up on the flood victim assistance effort in the province. The minister met flood victims residing at a shelter in Bung Mai sub-district of Warin Chamrap district.







He said during the visit that the prime minister was concerned for people’s livelihoods, saying the government will not abandon flood victims. He gave an example of an assistance program by the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, which provides special loans for farmers.

During the visit, bags of relief items were handed out to flood victims. 15,000 kilograms of feed grass, 8,000 kilograms of hay, and 600 kilograms of chopped hay. Meanwhile, mobile veterinary units are servicing livestock raisers in the area.







In the municipal area of Warin Chamrap district, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) delivered relief items, food, and drinking water to flood victims. PEA personnel said the agency maintains and monitors its high- and low-voltage transmission systems to ensure power feed integrity and prevent dangers to humans. PEA personnel have been working to raise power meters in front of homes to make sure they are higher than the flood level. This work enabled home power feeds to be kept alive. (NNT)

































