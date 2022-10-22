2 women fined for posting pornography-like photos on social media

Two women who posed for nude photos on a boat in Sattahip Bay now face computer crime charges after their pictures went viral on Twitter.

Keyboard warriors were aghast at the tweet, which included a cheeky caption that guys could join them for a voyage for 3,000 baht. Humorless Sattahip natives and guardians of Thai wholesomeness online moaned that such tawdry tweets spoil the family-friendly image of Sattahip and Thailand.







Sattahip police corralled boat owner Pakorn Uthaichalanon on Oct. 19, but he said he wasn’t involved, which the two women confirmed when they caved to public pressure and turned themselves in to authorities.

The women said the tweet was a joke and the men on the boat with them were their boyfriends and that they took the photos themselves.







Cops informed the women that they had violated the Computer Crime Act by posting “pornography” on line which carries a sentence of 100,000 baht fine or 5 years in jail or both.

Meanwhile police are investigating whether the women had committed similar acts before to be able to compile a case against them































