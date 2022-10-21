Pattaya partly cloudy with morning light fog and scattered rains

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Region

Morning light fog. Scattered rains mostly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Minimum temperature 24-25 °C.

Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.

Easterly winds 10-30 km/hr.

Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters offshore.







During 21 – 22 and 26 – 27 Oct, partly cloudy and isolated to scattered thundershowers.

During 23 – 25 Oct, morning light fog.

Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.

Northeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1 – 2 meters offshore.







Weather Advisory Subject: Tropical Storm NESAT No. 14 (301/2022)

At 07.00 p.m. LST (20 October 2022), tropical depression “NESAT” has downgraded to a low-pressure cell over the coast of upper Vietnam with isolated light rains in the eastern portion of the Northeast.

Furthermore, from 20 to 22 October, the monsoon trough lies across the middle South. Meanwhile, the strong southwesterly wind prevails over the upper Andaman Sea with continuous rainfalls and isolated torrential rains in the whole South. The strong wind will force the waves in the upper Andaman Sea 2-3 meters high and in thundershowers more than 3 meters high. The lower Andaman and Gulf has waves 1-2 meters high and more than 2 meters high offshore. People beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows. For the South (west coast), beware of inshore surges. All ships proceed with caution, and small boats in the Andaman Sea keep ashore lasting 22 October.





































