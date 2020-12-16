Thailand’s first driverless mass transit ‘Gold Rail Line’ first phase heads off in Bangkok

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha on Wednesday officially opened the last leg of the Green Line train service and the first phase of the Gold Line, Thailand’s first driverless mass transit line.

After the opening ceremony, both services were open to public.







The last leg of the 68km Green Line, connecting Bangkok and Pathum Thani comprises seven stations – Phahon Yothin59, Sai Yud, Saphan Mai, Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, Royal Thai Air Force Museum, Yaek Kor Por Aor and Khu Khot.

It will offer service free of charge until Jan 1 2021.















