Hairstyles for LGBTQ+ students embrace their identities

A renowned school in Nakhon Ratchasima has dress code regulations, allowing boys to have long hair and girls to have short hair.

The Bunwatthana School Students’ Council Facebook page posted images of dress code regulations for students for the academic year 2024.







The images depicted students from both junior high and high school, both male and female, in various outfits, including standard and sports uniforms. However, the most admiration came from the hairstyles for LGBTQ+ students, allowing boys to have long hair tied into a ponytail with a white bow, and girls to have short hair, not exceeding the nape of the neck.

After the post was published, it garnered the approval of a thousand of people and was shared by over 2,000 others.







The school principal said that due to the changing global trends, especially regarding gender diversity, the school management team prioritizes ensuring equality in dress code regulations for all students. Therefore, they held meetings with parents and the student council to establish new rules on hairstyles specifically for LGBTQ+ students.









The aim is to provide them with the opportunity to wear their hair according to their gender identity, believing it will contribute to their happiness and academic success.

They believe that if other schools adopt the approach of Bunwatthana School, it will make every school a happier place. (TNA)



































