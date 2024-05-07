Microsoft to build the first ‘Data and AI Center’ in Thailand

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft announced significant commitments to build Data and AI in Thailand. Thailand has an incredible opportunity to build a digital-first, AI-powered future and It will provide AI skilling opportunities for over 100,000 people, and support the nation’s growing developer community.

The Microsoft’s new datacenter is a long-standing commitment to Thailand – and will help Thai organizations across the public and private sector to drive new impact and economic growth.







Microsoft also works with Thailand’s National Cyber Security Agency to give information on internet safety, cyber risks and vulnerabilities, and other relevant guidelines to help the country improve its cybersecurity posture in the AI era. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance is leveraging AI to improve cross-agency data collaboration, resulting in deeper insights that will support policy creation for Thailand’s financially inclusive economy.









It also follows growing demand for cloud computing services in Thailand from enterprises, local businesses, and public sector organizations. It will also allow Thailand to capitalize on the significant economic and productivity opportunities presented by the latest AI technology in shaping Thailand’s digital-first, AI-powered future. (RPD)





































