Guiding principles introduced by Chinese delegation in Thailand

A high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has visited Thailand and introduced the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress to people from all walks of life in the kingdom.

At the invitation of the Palang Pracharath Party, the Chinese delegation led by Chen Zhou, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Thailand from Wednesday to Saturday (11-14 Jan).







The delegation was welcomed by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, together with leaders of Thailand’s other political parties. They included leaders of the opposition Pheu Thai Party and Thai Sang Thai Party.

The party leaders said the 20th CPC National Congress not only presented a blueprint for China’s future development, but also new development opportunities to the international community. (NNT)

































