Thailand to face intensified dust pollution from January to April

The levels of hazardous ultra-fine dust particles, PM 2.5 are likely to rise higher than that recorded last year due to the return of normal activities and businesses after the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Disease Control Department.

Dr. Thares Krasanairawiwong, Director- General of the Disease Control Department said his department has been monitoring the PM 2.5 situation which is likely to worsen in certain areas than that of last year as activities and traffic return to normal.







He ordered that an operation center was set up to closely monitor the dust pollution in each province.

In Thailand, the dust pollution intensifies from January to April during the dry season and agricultural burnings in provinces partly cause the PM2.5 problem in respective zones.







The monitoring center will analyze the problem and find solution in each particular area.

He said he believed that the situation would not be so severe that it leads to school closure or an odd-even day traffic restriction to control the particulate matter level. (TNA)

































