Guangxi Zhuang accelerates industrial development, promotes collaboration with ASEAN

The Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, China announced its commitment to accelerate the development of innovation and industry, as well as to promote cooperation with ASEAN.

This initiative coincides with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-ASEAN cooperation and the 20th anniversary of the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.







Cities within Guangxi Zhuang have achieved success in upgrading and transforming their industrial processes by adopting new innovations and modern technologies. This shift aims to transform traditional manufacturing into smart production processes, not only increasing production quantities to gain a larger share in the global market but also focusing on environmentally friendly production in line with the Belt and Road Initiative.







A notable example is the change in the production mindset of various companies in Liuzhou, the largest industrial city in Guangxi Zhuang. Companies like Liugong Group, a construction machinery manufacturer, and SAIC GM Wuling, a Chinese automotive company, have expanded investments and established manufacturing plants for Chinese-made cars in Indonesia.

Additionally, Guangxi Automobile Group, which produces alternative energy vehicles, exports to countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, Canada, the United States, and other regions.







The Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region actively supports and promotes collaboration between its industrial sector and that in the Guangdong – Hong Kong – Macao Greater Bay Area. Moreover, it collaborates in economic and trade aspects with the ASEAN member states in the Southeast Asian region, aiming to create mutual benefits. (TNA)



























