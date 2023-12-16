One injured in recycling plant fire in Saraburi

A fire broke out at a recycling factory in Saraburi province on Friday afternoon and is still not under control. One worker sustained injuries from the flames.

While workers were on duty, an explosion occurred, leading to a massive blaze. Ten fire trucks rushed to the scene to control the situation as the plant contained a significant amount of plastic pallets and plastic pellets, serving as highly flammable materials. The presence of strong winds further contributed to the widespread flames.







Preliminary reports indicate that three vehicles were damaged by the fire along with the workers’ dormitory and the warehouse storing plastic pallets.

The factory had experienced a fire incident just last month. (TNA)



























