A lot to do at ‘Princess’s Cup Thailand’ event at the Royal Stable Unit, Bangkok

Are you looking for somewhere to hang out this weekend?

Why not a flea market in the heart of Bangkok?

There’s a lot to do at the Princess’s Cup Thailand event, which is running until 17 December at the Royal Stable Unit (BTS Sanam Pao station). Besides the equestrian competitions, there are various interesting activities, especially a flea market featuring street food vendors, food trucks, barber services, vintage products, and music in the garden by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, which you should not miss. The flea market will be operating from 15 to 17 December 2023. Admission is free.

For more information, please visit: Princess's Cup Thailand.




























