Gov’t cuts electricity rate to 3.99 baht per unit

The government has announced reduction of electricity rates from 4.10 baht per unit to 3.99 baht per unit, effective from the September billing cycle. This decision was made to alleviate the burden on the public and reduce costs for the private sector.

Chai Watcharong, spokesman to the Office of the Prime Minister revealed that the Cabinet acknowledged the new electricity rates will come into effect this month and directed it to be carried out within the legal framework.







The Cabinet had earlier reduced the electricity tariff from 4.35 baht per unit to 4.10 baht per unit, and today (Sep 18) it was further lowered by an additional 11 Satang, bringing it down to 3.99 baht per unit.

This decision was the result of negotiations between the Ministry of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure that the new rates could be implemented in this billing cycle. (TNA)

















