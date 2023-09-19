Deputy House Speaker stresses transparency in Singapore trip

Deputy House Speaker Padipat Suntiphada emphasized transparency and accountability in seeking the budget for his planned Singapore trip together with six MPs, saying he will clarify the issue again on Sept 20.

Mr. Padipat responded to criticism on alleged overspending in the planned budget of 1.3 million baht for the group’s visit to Singapore, scheduled from Sept 21-24. The question was raised by a spokesman of the United Thai Nation party.







The deputy house speaker stated that any expenditure should adhere to the budget regulations set by the Ministry of Finance. The budget is initially set at the highest level but will be spent according to actual requirements. Any unspent funds must be returned to the treasury.

Regarding accommodation and travel arrangements, Mr. Padipat said he had suggested that flights on budget airlines and accommodations priced at around 7,000 to 8,000 baht per night should suffice, avoiding unnecessary expenses.







However, he said staying in hostels was not an appropriate option. Officials have arranged the trip as he advised. Mr. Padipat explained that the necessity for using the national carrier for flights was due to regulations, despite his preference for cost-efficient airlines.

Regarding the purpose of the Singapore trip, Mr. Padipat clarified that it was to observe various aspects, including “Smart and Open Parliament,” air quality management, and the lives of Thai nationals in Singapore.

He noted that invitations were extended to MPs of the ruling coalition and the opposition, emphasizing that it involves the legislature work. (TNA)













